Truck hits SUV after failing to yield; leaves two injured

TROWBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A truck crashed into an SUV Saturday evening leaving two injured, says Sergeant Ben Haas of the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to a call about a crash near M-40 and 102nd Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sgt. Haas says.

Their investigation shows that the truck was driven by a Watervliet man who was driving westbound on 102nd Avenue. The SUV carried a driver and passenger from Streamwood, IL, and was headed northbound on M-40.

The crash happened when the Watervliet man did not yield at the intersection. When offered treatment, the truck driver refused. The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and the passenger was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police think that the passenger was not wearing a seat belt, which would have kept his injuries from becoming as severe.

Alcohol doesn’t appear to be involved in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office would like to remind motorists to wear their seat belts.