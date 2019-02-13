Sheriff: Suspect arrested after crashing stolen van Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Michigan State Police block off a stretch of 108th Avenue between 26th and 24th streets in Trowbridge Township as authorities work to arrest a vehicle theft suspect. (Feb. 12, 2019) [ + - ] Video

TROWBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities on Tuesday arrested a man after he allegedly stole a work van at gunpoint and then crashed it between Allegan and Otsego, the Allegan County sheriff says.

The suspect is accused of stealing a van belonging to Byron Center-based Buist Electric from the parking lot of Perrigo in Allegan.

A passerby later spotted the stolen vehicle crashed on 108th Avenue near 24th Street in Trowbridge Township and called police.

Authorities say the man then ran away. They brought in a dog to track him and eventually cornered him and spent the next two hours negotiating before he gave himself up.

"The elements actually aided us," city of Allegan Police Chief Rick Hoyer said. "I think that he was getting cold and it was evident that he needed help."

The suspect was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Authorities didn't release the suspect's name, but said he is from Allegan County. He was also wearing an electronic tether, though it's not yet known for what previous crime.

There were no reports of injuries.