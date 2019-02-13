Allegan County

Sheriff: Suspect arrested after crashing stolen van

By:

Posted: Feb 12, 2019 04:37 PM EST

Updated: Feb 12, 2019 11:25 PM EST

Sheriff: Suspect arrested after crashing stolen van

TROWBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities on Tuesday arrested a man after he allegedly stole a work van at gunpoint and then crashed it between Allegan and Otsego, the Allegan County sheriff says.

The suspect is accused of stealing a van belonging to Byron Center-based Buist Electric from the parking lot of Perrigo in Allegan.

A passerby later spotted the stolen vehicle crashed on 108th Avenue near 24th Street in Trowbridge Township and called police.

Authorities say the man then ran away. They brought in a dog to track him and eventually cornered him and spent the next two hours negotiating before he gave himself up.

"The elements actually aided us," city of Allegan Police Chief Rick Hoyer said. "I think that he was getting cold and it was evident that he needed help."

The suspect was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Authorities didn't release the suspect's name, but said he is from Allegan County. He was also wearing an electronic tether, though it's not yet known for what previous crime.

There were no reports of injuries.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: WWE Raw at Van Andel Arena Photos: WWE Raw at Van Andel Arena
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: WWE Raw at Van Andel Arena

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 61st Grammy Awards red carpet Photos: 61st Grammy Awards red carpet
Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 61st Grammy Awards red carpet

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: West Michigan Golf Show 2019 Photos: West Michigan Golf Show 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: West Michigan Golf Show 2019

Photo Galleries