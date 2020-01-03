Troopers search for missing man in Allegan County

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers from the Michigan State Police Wayland Post are searching for a missing 57-year-old man.

Troopers say Anthony Christie was last seen on Dec. 26. He drives a 2018 charcoal gray Toyota RAV4 with Michigan license plate BTJ870, according to MSP.

Additional information about the missing person complaint was not immediately released, including the location Christie was last seen.

People who have seen Christie or know of his whereabouts should call the Wayland Post at 269.792.2213 or Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269.673.3899.