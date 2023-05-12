Undated photos of Cody McDade and Ryle Plum. (Courtesy of the Michigan State Police)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Troopers with the Michigan State Police are asking for help finding a fugitive who may be with a runaway teen.

MSP said it is looking for 25-year-old Cody McDade of Battle Creek who is wanted for felony sexual assault third-degree (person 13-15). He is described as a white, male, 5 foot 10 inches and 143 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

McDade may be with 14-year-old Rylee Plum. MSP said she was reported as a runaway by the Wayland Post two days ago. She is described as a white, female, 5 foot 10 inches, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

An undated courtesy photo of Cody McDade.

An undated courtesy photo of Rylee Plum.

MSP said McDade and Plum may have traveled as far as two hours north of Grand Rapids in a gold 2013 Chrysler Town & Country minivan that has some body damage. The Michigan license plate is DCH1266.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wayland Post at 269.792.2213, Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or 911.