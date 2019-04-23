Allegan County

TripAdvisor names romantic Midwest spots; 3 in W. MI

By:

Posted: Apr 23, 2019 03:08 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 23, 2019 03:08 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three West Michigan cities are getting a nod from TripAdvisor as some of the most romantic Midwest destinations for couples.

Saugatuck is the first local community mentioned on the travel site’s Monday post. TripAdvisor calls the Saugatuck/Douglas area “a preferred destination for the LGBT community” and “one of the top gay destinations to travel to this year.” The post also pays tribute to Saugatuck Dunes State Park, Lake Michigan and Oval Beach, as well as the city’s thriving arts culture and shopping scene.

Grand Rapids also made the cut with its outdoor recreation options, nearby Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park and its booming craft beer industry.

TripAdvisor also recognized South Haven for its lighthouse, fruit farms, Lake Michigan beach and the Michigan Maritime Museum.

