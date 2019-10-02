Tribute Wednesday for Nashville chief killed in crash

PLAINWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Six days after losing his life in a car crash on the way to work, Nashville’s police chief will be laid to rest.

People will gather at First United Methodist Church in Plainwell Wednesday to celebrate the life of Nashville Police Chief Chris Koster.

Koster was on N. 32nd Street north of E B Avenue in Kalamazoo County’s Richland Township when his car left the road and hit a tree.

Koster died from his injuries. It’s unclear what caused the crash, but alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Koster served on the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office force for 27 years before retiring in 2011. Soon thereafter, Koster decided to take on a new job as the police chief of the four-person police force in Nashville, not far from Hastings.

He was known in the law enforcement community as an officer who made a difference and was always smiling.

Koster was 59 years old. He leaves behind a wife and two sons, both in law enforcement, one with Allegan County.

The celebration of life starts at 11 a.m. at the church, located at the corner of Park and W. Chart streets in Plainwell.