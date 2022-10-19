OTSEGO, Mich. (WOOD) — An Otsego man’s weekly tradition of buying lottery tickets has finally paid off after he won $1 million in September.

Mark Brooks, 60, had the winning Powerball ticket when he matched all five white balls on Sept. 24. He said that he buys two Powerball tickets every Friday in hopes of claiming the top prize.

After the drawing last month, he said he stopped back at the store in Otsego to check his tickets only to get a message asking him to file a claim. Once he got home, he checked his numbers manually and realized what had happened.

“When I pulled up the winning numbers online and started looking my ticket over, my first thought was, ‘These numbers are looking really familiar.’ When I realized I’d won $1 million, I was amazed,” Brooks said. “All I could think was, ‘This can’t be right.'”

Brooks visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim the prize officially, saying he plans to use the money to pay his bills and then save up for his retirement.

The Powerball jackpot currently sits at $508 million with another drawing coming up Wednesday night. You can find the winning numbers when they’re announced at 10:59 p.m. by clicking here.