Teen killed after crashing motorcycle in Allegan Co.

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One teenager is dead and another is seriously injured after a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a single-vehicle, dual occupant crash near 118th Avenue and 37th Street on the northeast border of Allegan Lake around 2 a.m.

After an initial investigation, authorities discovered that the motorcycle, driven by a teenage male with a female occupant, failed to stop at a dead end portion of 118th Avenue. The motorcycle struck several trees in a wooded area, coming to a stop about 30 feet from the roadway.

The male driver was pronounced dead and the female passenger suffered serious injuries.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

This crash remains under investigation by the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to call (269) 673-0500.