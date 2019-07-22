Swimmer’s body found in Green Lake

A photo of when dive teams were searching for missing man in Green Lake. (July 20, 2019)

LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — After searching for days, authorities on Monday found the body of a man who drowned in a northern Allegan County lake.

The man was identified as Michael Pawloski, 58, of Caledonia.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said his body was found around 2:15 p.m. about 60 feet down in Green Lake, which is east of Moline in Leighton Township. The water at that depth was 43 degrees.

Authorities had been looking for Pawloski since Saturday afternoon, when he went under the water while swimming off his pontoon boat. They had to call off the search for a time because of poor weather, but were on the water again Sunday and Monday conducting an “extensive search of the lower portion of Green Lake.”

The sheriff’s office brought in help from Kent County, Michigan State Police, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and three local fire departments.