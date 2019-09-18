Suspicious man at bus stop near Allegan prompts probe

Allegan County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic allegan county sheriff's office_1520474615996.jpg.jpg

ALLEGAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a suspicious man who approached several Allegan students at their bus stop.

It happened around 7 a.m. Monday near the 2700 block of 113th Avenue between M-89 and 26th Street in Allegan Township, east of Allegan.

Investigators say the students were standing at their bus stop when the man approached them and asked them if they needed a ride. The man left in a dark-colored minivan when the bus pulled up.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-30s with a blondish goatee who was wearing a white baseball cap.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269.673.3899 or Silent Observer at 1.800.554.3633.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links

 

 