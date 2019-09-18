Suspicious man at bus stop near Allegan prompts probe

ALLEGAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a suspicious man who approached several Allegan students at their bus stop.

It happened around 7 a.m. Monday near the 2700 block of 113th Avenue between M-89 and 26th Street in Allegan Township, east of Allegan.

Investigators say the students were standing at their bus stop when the man approached them and asked them if they needed a ride. The man left in a dark-colored minivan when the bus pulled up.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-30s with a blondish goatee who was wearing a white baseball cap.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269.673.3899 or Silent Observer at 1.800.554.3633.