Suspect shot at Wayland home; no injuries

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Wayland officers say no one was hurt after a suspect shot a home.

It happened around 9 p.m. Monday on Windsor Woods Drive, near Saskatoon Trail.

Officers say they found evidence of a shooting, including several bullet holes in the residence. No one was hit or injured, according to the Wayland Police Department.

Officers believe the suspect drove away. Investigators say Monday’s shooting appears to be unrelated to a similar type of shooting that happened in November.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wayland Police at 269.792.9366 or Silent Observer at 800.554.3633.