Suspect drives vehicle into Kalamazoo River in Allegan

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a suspect drove a vehicle into the Kalamazoo River near the Allegan County Fairgrounds.

Investigators say a deputy noticed a suspicious vehicle just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on Monroe Road, just west of Allegan.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle drove off, heading towards Allegan after the deputy made contact.

Shortly after, the suspect vehicle hit two police vehicles responding to the pursuit. The suspect then drove the vehicle off a steep bank in the river, deputies say.

Authorities say a suspect was pulled out of the water by an Allegan County Sheriff’s sergeant and two Michigan State Police troopers.

The Allegan County Dive Team recovered the submerged vehicle. The incident is still under investigation.