‘Surprise!’ Bittersweet opening runs Thursday

OTSEGO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Bittersweet Ski Resort will be welcoming back skiers and snow boarders Thursday.

The ski resort will be opening at 3 p.m., it said in a Facebook post. It said snowmakers and groomers were able to open up a few runs and lifts.

The ski resort may need to close again, it said.

“We aren’t sure how long this will last, but break out your gear and we’ll see you tomorrow!” it said.

Storm Team 8 is forecasting highs in the mid-30s Thursday, with warmer temperatures later in the week.

Updates from the ski resort can be found at skibittersweet.com.