KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan nonprofit is getting a big jump on the holiday season, hosting a “stuff the bus” event next month.

The Christmas Project serves children in Plainwell Community Schools. It works year-round to collect items, which are then handed out to hundreds of families in early December.

This year, it has teamed up with the Kalamazoo Growlers for a blanket collection “stuff the bus” drive July 14 to 16 at the Walmart in Plainwell. New, unused blankets will be accepted.

Members of the Kalamazoo Growlers baseball club will be on hand to help collect blankets and meet members of the community. People are also encouraged to provide gift cards to be given to teens during the holidays.