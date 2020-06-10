Storm topples tree onto home of Hopkins village president

HOPKINS, Mich. (WOOD) — The home of the Hopkins village president was damaged when a tree fell on it during storms Tuesday evening.

Hopkins Village President Terry Weik said he was on his porch taking down his hanging flower baskets to protect them from the wind when the tree in front of his home suddenly started falling toward him.

A tree fell on Terry Weick’s house in Hopkins as the remnants of Cristobal moved into Michigan on June 9, 2020.

“The wind was blowing like I’ve never seen it before on the front porch,” Weik told News 8. “The tree lifted up, it twisted, and it came at me so quick.”

No one was hurt, but there were certainly some close calls.

The tree punched through the roof of the home damaging the bedroom where Weik’s son was asleep.

“The limb literally was just a few feet from his bed,” Weik said.

The force from the fall sent rafters plunging through the wall of another room.

A rafter that smashed through a wall in Terry Weick’s Hopkins home after a large tree fell on his roof. (June 9, 2020)

Weik said he had already contacted his insurance company to assess the damage.

He credited a “higher power” with keeping his family safe.

—–

Inside woodtv.com:

Storm Team 8 Forecast

Download the free Storm Team 8 weather app