GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An event next month is all about collecting much-needed items for dogs and their trainers during what’s known as International Assistance Dog Awareness week.

International Dog Assistance week goes from August 6 to August 12. During that time, Paws with a Cause will be collecting items that help with organization’s training of assistance dogs for its “Stock Pup for Paws” event.

Here’s a list of some of the items needed:

Gas gift cards

Restaurant certificates

Bus passes

Admission to museums, zoos, and theaters

Peanut butter and treats

Those who wish to contribute can learn more at the Paws with a Cause website and make donations online to the non-profit’s Amazon Wish List.