GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An event next month is all about collecting much-needed items for dogs and their trainers during what’s known as International Assistance Dog Awareness week.
International Dog Assistance week goes from August 6 to August 12. During that time, Paws with a Cause will be collecting items that help with organization’s training of assistance dogs for its “Stock Pup for Paws” event.
Here’s a list of some of the items needed:
- Gas gift cards
- Restaurant certificates
- Bus passes
- Admission to museums, zoos, and theaters
- Peanut butter and treats
Those who wish to contribute can learn more at the Paws with a Cause website and make donations online to the non-profit’s Amazon Wish List.