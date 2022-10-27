FILLMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The owner and operator of a daycare home near Holland has had her license suspended by the state for physically punishing children.

On Wednesday, the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Child Care licensing Bureau suspended Deborah Loudin’s childcare home license that had allowed her to operate a daycare out of a home on 60th Street near Church Street in Fillmore Township.

The loss of Loudin’s license comes after she admitted to a licensing consultant that on Sept. 13, she bit a child on his arm as punishment for him biting another child. The bite left a bruise mark, according to CCLB.

During a daycare home inspection on Sept. 16, Loudin also admitted to slapping the children’s hands or bottoms “if they are doing something dangerous or not making a safe choice,” according to the CCLB report.

When asked if she has ever slapped a specific child in the face, she responded, “I don’t think so,” and “not this month,” the report read.

In order to run a licensed daycare home, the caretaker has to adhere to the Child Care Organizations Act, which specifically prohibits physical punishment.

LARA and CCLB require Loudin to inform the parents of children in her care that her license has been suspended. She may not care for children at that location or any other while her license is suspended.

An administrative hearing will be scheduled to review Loudin’s case, according to the CCLB.