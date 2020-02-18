State shuts down Otsego day care amid abuse allegations

A photo of a shut down day care on Earl Street in Otsego. (Feb. 18, 2020)

OTSEGO, Mich. (WOOD) — State officials have ordered an Allegan County day care center to shut down.

Earlier this month, the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says it began investigating the group child care home on Earl Street in Otsego.

On Feb. 5, operator Nancy Xenos allegedly got upset when a child wouldn’t lay on a cot, according to state documents.

Xenos allegedly grabbed the child by the neck. The kid was then pushed face down into the cot. The child’s neck and face had bruises and marks, records state.

When the child’s parent arrived, Xenos said she didn’t know how the injuries happened, according to state documents.

The investigation began when the child was taken to the hospital on Feb. 6.

News 8 has a crew working to learn more.