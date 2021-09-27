State police search for suspect who stole rolls of copper wire near Dorr

DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who state police say stole several rolls of copper wire near Dorr last month.

Michigan State Police said it happened in August while utility company trucks and equipment were parked off 142nd Avenue along US-131 in Dorr Township.

The utility companies used the location as a temporary base of operations after severe storms knocked out power to thousands of customers across West Michigan, according to state police.

The Wayland Post is looking for the suspect in the video who stole several rolls of copper wire from power company trucks in Dorr, Mi. Any assistance identifying this person would be appreciated. Click link for news release. Thanks! https://t.co/4O2ir7gyoR pic.twitter.com/52Otz72Dkz — MSPSouthwestMI (@MspSouthwestMI) September 27, 2021

On Monday, state police released surveillance photos and a video of the suspect and his truck. The timestamp on the surveillance video is around 1:20 a.m. on Aug. 21.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call MSP Trooper Eric Desch at 269.792.2213.