State investigating Dumont Lake treatment after animal deaths

MONTEREY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State officials say they’re investigating the chemical treatment of an Allegan County lake after the reported deaths of a dog and wildlife.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says PLM Lake and Land Management treated 1.3 acres of the Dumont Lake’s northeastern and northwestern shoreline on June 4 and July 8.

The state-issued permit allowed the contractor to use copper sulfate, flumioxazin and diquat dibromide along the shore of seven properties to control aquatic plants and algae on Dumont Lake, located about 5 miles north of Allegan.

EGLE says it was alerted to several cases of sick dogs in the area of Dumont Lake Campground, including a dog that died. EGLE said it also received reports of two dead turtles, a dead raccoon and approximately 20 dead birds at the lake. The agency says it’s contacted the Allegan County Health Department to find out if any people reported falling ill.

EGLE says it’s looking into whether the contractor properly notified residents by posting warning signs every 100 feet in the treatment area and adjacent properties ahead of time. At least one woman in the area said no one was informed beforehand. However, the state says if the treatment area is less than 2 acres, which was the case for Dumont Lake, no warning signs are needed at public access areas and parks that are not next to the treated area.

EGLE says the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Department of Health and Human Services are handling the investigation into illness reports.