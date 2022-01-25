Snowmobiler injured after pickup backs into path near Hamilton

MANLIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A snowmobiler was seriously injured Tuesday when a pickup truck backed into the snowmobile’s path near Hamilton.

Just before 11 a.m., deputies with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office were sent to 48th Street south of 132nd Avenue for a reported crash between a snowmobile and pickup truck.

Deputies say that the pickup had been plowing a private drive when it backed into the path of a northbound snowmobile whose driver was unable to move out of the way in time.

The snowmobile driver was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.

