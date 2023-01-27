GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Snow intensity will increase Saturday evening and overnight across West Michigan.

WINTER STORM WARNING for Gratiot, Ionia, Isabella, Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, and Ottawa counties until 10 a.m. Sunday.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Branch, Cass, Calhoun, Clare, Eaton, Kalamazoo, Lake, Mason, Oceana, Osceola, and Van Buren counties until 10 a.m. Sunday.

Snow will be heaviest in the Winter Storm Warning, where many will receive a half a foot of snow or more. Snow began earlier Saturday afternoon with road conditions worsening shortly after sunset.

A solid line of snow stretches clear back to Iowa. The upper-level winds will continue to steer the snow directly into West Michigan, with the heaviest snow headed towards I-96 and I-196. The line of snow won’t pass completely until early Sunday morning.

A good portion of West Michigan will have to shovel out from under 5-8″ of snow by Sunday morning including Muskegon, Norton Shores, Spring Lake, Grand Haven, Zeeland, Holland, Hudsonville, Grand Rapids, Rockford, Belmont, Ada, Sparta, Ravenna, White Cloud, Newaygo, Big Rapids, Greenville, Ionia, Lowell, Wyoming, Kentwood, Lake Odessa and Portland.

There is a slight chance for wintry mix or freezing rain south of I-94 but the amounts look fairly minimal.

By late Sunday morning, just a few lake-effect snow showers will remain. Cloudy skies will return with highs a bit cooler in the upper 20s. We could see some travel delays Sunday morning in areas that see more than 7″ of snow, especial in rural regions.

Weekend planner

Much cooler air arrives for the beginning of next week. Get ready for highs in the teens!