WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A fire sparked at oil wells south of Wayland Monday, firefighters say.

Crews were called to 929 132nd Ave, located near 10th Street and 132nd Avenue in Wayland Township, around 3:15 p.m. There are no fire hydrants there, so firefighters are bringing in water using tankers.

A News 8 crew at the scene saw firefighters from Dorr Township, Leighton Township, Yankee Springs Township, Wayland and Hopkins Township on the scene.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department is also responding. GRFD told News 8 it is sending a hazmat team with three firefighters and a hazmat truck to the scene.

A large plume of black smoke could be seen rising from the fire. It was visible on the News 8 Gun Lake camera about 8 miles away.

A large plume of smoke rises from a fire near Wayland on March 27, 2023. (Courtesy Josh Cline)

A large plume of smoke rises from a fire near Wayland on March 27, 2023. (Courtesy Kyle Piers)

Smoke rises from a fire south of Wayland on March 27, 2023.

A business in the area, Michigan Aluminum Corp., told News 8 over the phone that the fire is happening quite a way behind its building but said it was not affected.

Traffic was being redirected along S. Main Street and 133rd Avenue.