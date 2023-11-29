OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — With winter weather having arrived in West Michigan, ski resorts are opening their slopes or preparing to do so.

For the second straight season, Bittersweet Ski Resort’s opening day was set for the month of November. The Wednesday opening was a relief for staff who dealt with a December start in 2021.

The news was so welcoming to Michigan State University students Blain Wilson and Brenner Berlinger that they chose to skip school for the day to hit the slopes.

Opening day at Bittersweet Ski Resort near Otsego on Nov. 29, 2023.

“We said the snow looked too good to go to class, so we’re out here,” said Wilson.

“We … both went to Marshall (High School), so we came here growing up,” Berlinger added. “We’re like, ‘They’re open, so we pretty much have to go.'”

Skier Haven Butzke and her husband Michael, who works at Bittersweet, couldn’t wait either.

“We were chomping at the bit the whole year,” Haven Butzke said. “We look forward to this every year. It’s what we do for fun. It’s what we do for exercise. A lot of our friends, they get the winter blues. Winter is long and boring for them. But not us. We love it.”

Four of Bittersweet’s 20 runs are good to go.

“It’s relieving to get open now, to get our bugs worked out, get everything going,” Bittersweet general manager Nick Ross said. “That way, when it’s 100%, we’re ready to go, everything’s running smooth.”

Ross said an Nov. 29 opening day is considered average.

“This does help a lot to kind of help with revenue… (getting) things moving, (covering) snowmaking costs for us and all of that,” Ross explained. “The biggest thing for us (is) if we’re going to make snow, we have to open. We’ve got to give people something and make it worth us making this snow.”

Staff used to make as much snow as they could within the first three nights, but Ross says they have to be more aggressive with the weather consistently changing.

“It’s pretty much ‘we got to go for it’ anything … 28 degrees or below with lower humidity,” he explained. “When the natural (snowfall) comes, it kind of makes a little wetter snow. But when it’s cleared out, we can make some good dry snow pretty fast.”

At Timber Ridge Ski Area near Gobles, operations manager Luke Schrab said the recent snowfall provided enough to create a base layer for the hills. He said Timber Ridge expect to open by the end of next week.