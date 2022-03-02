Ski instructor shares advice to avoid accidents

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Dan Hill, a ski instructor at Bittersweet Ski Resort and former Olympic Ski Patrol member, says he has noticed an influx of new skiers in the last two years.

“Since COVID, I think it’s just everybody wants to get out and… the last couple of seasons have been our absolute busiest. We ended up buying more rentals. We’ve been running out, and our parking lot is full,” Hill said.

He gave Donovan Long, Teresa Weakley and her daughter a lesson in ski safety and hopes anyone interested in trying the sport will also take a lesson first.

For adults, Hill said the basics of learning include getting to feel comfortable in the skis.

“You want to put forward pressure on the skis, transferring your weight from here to the turning edge of the ski. Skiers code in Michigan is that the uphill skier is responsible,” he explained.

It means anyone coming down the hill is liable for the safety of those in front of them. Hill teaches adults how to stop and turn so they can navigate safely on the hills.

For children, the lesson is different.

“The goal is that they want to come out again. So, we make it fun. We’ll try to see if they can get an idea of what a pizza is but with little legs like that, it’s going to be hard,” he said.

Pizza is the term they use to describe the shape the skis should be in to slow down or stop.

Hill suggested getting out on the hills early for new skiers and emphasized the importance of taking a lesson.

When it gets crowded, there are more skiers to maneuver around, leading to unfortunate events when someone doesn’t have enough experience.

“Their buddies already know how to ski. They don’t want to be stuck on the bunny hill, and their buddies convince them to go where they shouldn’t,” he said. “There are kids on runs that they just, they have no business on, and that’s when the accidents happen.”