Sheriff’s warn of fake calls to citizens posing as deputies

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Allegan County Sheriff’s are warning citizens of individuals that are posing as deputies over the phone and stating the citizens owe money.

According to authorities the suspects are calling individuals and advising them they have legal troubles and to call back the number they provide. The suspects are saying people owe money and sometimes requesting to meet in person to exchange the money.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s want the public to know this is a scam. Deputies will never call individuals on the phone and request payment for legal matters, according to authorities.

Deputies are asking if you do receive a call and are unsure if it is legitimate, call the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269.673.3899.