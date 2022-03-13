Deputies: Man arrested after chase, attempted carjack near Martin

WATSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after he tried to carjack a vehicle following a police chase near Martin Saturday.

It started around 10:15 a.m. on M-222 in Watson Township. A deputy tried pulling a vehicle over for a traffic violation, but the driver took off, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said in a Sunday release.

After a short pursuit the suspect went into a parking lot, did a U-turn and deliberately crashed into the deputy’s car, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy’s car was disabled, and the suspect drove away.

Soon after, a Michigan State Police trooper saw the vehicle on US-131. The sheriff’s office said the trooper tried to pull the suspect over, but he again took off.

The suspect ultimately crashed his vehicle into the median north of the Martin exit, authorities say. They say he then ran on foot into southbound traffic and tried to carjack a vehicle. He was able to force himself into the vehicle, which had stopped on the freeway.

Police were able to get him out of the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. He was arrested on multiple charges along with outstanding warrants.

His name has not yet been released, pending arraignment.