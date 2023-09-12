DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Allegan County sheriff’s deputy was injured while trying to arrest a suspect Monday night, the sheriff says.

The deputy was called to a Dorr Township neighborhood around 10 p.m. on a report of a car speeding back and forth without headlights on, Sheriff Frank Baker wrote in a release. Baker said the deputy found the suspect but the suspect fought back when the deputy tried to make an arrest. The deputy was injured and “incapacitated,” Baker wrote.

A Michigan State Police trooper who was helping the deputy subdued and arrested the suspect.

The trooper then started giving first aid to the deputy, who sustained a head wound and was ultimately hospitalized. Tuesday’s release did not include the deputy’s condition or name.

The suspect, a 35-year-old from Dorr, was jailed on several felony charges. Baker’s release did not list those charges.

The sheriff said MSP has taken over the investigation.