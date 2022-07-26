TROWBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are searching for a child who they say has been kidnapped by a parent who does not have custody of him.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said during a supervised visit, Gordon Green Jr. grabbed his 4-year-old child, Gordon Greene III, and “took off” in a car.

Deputies believe they are also with the child’s mother, Angela Etts. The parents do not have legal custody of the 4-year-old, so he is considered kidnapped.

The car, a 2000 tan or gold Ford Taurus with Michigan license plate EKS9447, was last known to be headed east on I-94 near Jackson around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. There has been a suggestion the suspects may be taking their son to Florida.

Gordon Greene Jr., courtesy of Allegan County Sheriff.

Angela Etts, courtesy of Allegan County Sheriff

Gordon Greene III, courtesy of Allegan County Sheriff

If you see this vehicle or these individuals or know anything about where they may be, you are being asked to call 911 or Allegan Central Dispatch at 269.673.3889.