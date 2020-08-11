Several vehicles involved in crashes on US-131 near Dorr

DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two crashes shut down a stretch of US-131 near Dorr Tuesday.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes north of 142nd Avenue.

Michigan State Police say four vehicles were involved in the first crash and minor injuries were reported.

There was also a second crash involving two vehicles. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

The highway was shut down while crews investigated and cleaned up, with traffic being rerouted along 142nd. The road reopened fully before 3 p.m.