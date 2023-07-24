FILLMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver of a semi-truck was hospitalized after a train hit his truck, throwing him from the vehicle.

It happened around 10 a.m. on 141st Avenue east of 56th Street in Fillmore Township, south of Holland. The truck was headed east and did not stop for flashing red lights at a railroad crossing, according to preliminary investigation by the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

A northbound train hit the semi, throwing the driver from his truck and injuring him. The semi driver was identified as a 27-year-old Minnesota man. He was taken to the hospital, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating.