SAUGATUCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver of a semi-truck died in a crash in Saugatuck Township on Saturday morning, police said.

It happened around 9:50 a.m. on southbound I-196 just north of Old Allegan Road, Michigan State Police said. Investigation found that driver of a semi-truck was headed south on I-196 when he veered off the right side of the road during a curve. The truck ran into several trees.

The driver, a 51-year-old Kentwood man, had to be extracted from the vehicle by first responders but eventually died from his injuries, said MSP.

A passenger had injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

MSP said alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash and both people were wearing seat belts.

The crash did not impact traffic. It is still under investigation, according to MSP.