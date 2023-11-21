MARTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three vehicles, including a semi-truck carrying cattle, were involved in a crash in Allegan County Tuesday night, deputies say.

The crash happened around 10:37 p.m. on US-131 near 116th Avenue in Martin Township. Deputies arrived to find three vehicles had crashed. One was a semi-truck that had turned over. It was carrying “several heads” of cattle, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders helped the people in the vehicles get out of their cars and get medical attention. None of the people involved were named by deputies.

It is not clear what led up to the crash but speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors, deputies say. The sheriff’s office is investigating.

The right lane of US-131 north was closed following the crash.