Crews look for a lost diver at the Allegan Dam on July 7, 2021.

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Emergency crews are on the Kalamazoo River west of Allegan, looking for a diver who never resurfaced.

The Allegan County dive team was called to the river near the Allegan dam in Valley Township Wednesday afternoon to look for the diver, authorities say.

Details remain limited. It’s unclear who the diver is.

