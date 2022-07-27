DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police have announced they have found a body in the search for a missing Hamilton man but have not yet confirmed it to be his. Search organizers have said they are giving the family time to grieve.

State police confirmed to News 8 that a body was found. MSP would not confirm the identity of that body.

However, civilian searchers say it was Logan Sweet.

“It is confirmed Logan has been found. Thank you everyone for your efforts and support. We are going to give the family time to grieve,” read a post on the Help find Logan Sweet Facebook page.

Logan Thayer Sweet had been reported missing since Monday, after he never came home from a Sunday night concert at the Listening Room, on Ionia Avenue SW between Cherry and Oaks streets in Grand Rapids.

Sweet told his wife he was headed home around 9:55 p.m. He would have been riding his 2022 Kawasaki 650 charcoal gray sport bike, friends said. Given the timing, he would have been home by around 11 p.m., but his wife never saw him pull in.

His cell phone pinged somewhere between Dorr and Hamilton, according to family friend Amber Gillette.

On Wednesday, family, friends and total strangers were searching in organized parties in an area between Dorr and Hamilton. The search base was located at Salem Township Hall in Dorr Township. Groups would go out, search an area, and come back to the pavilion to log where they searched.

“We are very thankful for everybody coming out and showing their support. We’re from a small town… it just really goes to show that down-home support that we have in this small community,” said Gillette.

The community searches for Logan Sweet, who has been missing since Sunday. (July 27, 2022)

Michigan State Police tweeted Wednesday that they had searched the area of Sweet’s last location of Dorr and Burnips area overnight by helicopter. And were requesting land owners search their fields and residents search their home video surveillance cameras.