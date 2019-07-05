Semi fire causes closure on SB I-196 in Allegan Co.

GANGES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One lane of southbound I-196 is closed in Allegan County due to a vehicle fire Friday morning.

Allegan County dispatch said the southbound lane is closed at 124th Avenue in Ganges Township, near Fennville. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Current West Michigan traffic conditions

Allegan County dispatch confirmed a semi-truck caught fire around 5:10 a.m. Friday. The cause of the fire is unknown.

There are no reports of injuries, dispatchers said.

All southbound lanes of I-196 were closed for nearly two hours, but now one lane has reopened.