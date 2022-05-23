SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — A popular summer event is back this season: The Saugatuck Venetian Festival will take place July 29 and July 30.

A scaled-back version happened in 2021 but organizers say this year it’s back in full strength.

This year’s theme is “Grecian Venetian.” Friday night’s festivities kick off with an outdoor concert in Coghlin Park at the corner of Culver Street and Griffith Street. Starfarm, an 80s band, will take the stage at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door. Food and beverages will be available.

The Dinghy Poker run starts Saturday at 11 a.m. Later that night, the Grecian Venetian lighted boat parade runs up the Kalamazoo River and around Kalamazoo Lake. Boats will compete for trophies and cash prizes.

The parade will be followed by a fireworks show.

All proceeds from the festival go to support the Cow Hill Yacht Club, a nonprofit organization to support the community with utilities, housing, school supplies and more.

More information can be found online.

For a conversation with Barb Casey with the Saugatuck Venetian Festival, watch the video in the player above.