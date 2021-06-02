Saugatuck shops optimistic about busy summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Summer weather and the easing of restrictions is the perfect combination for businesses in the Saugatuck area looking for a return to pre-pandemic normal.

Lisa Mize, executive director of the Saugatuck/Douglas Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said Memorial Day weekend crowds were big and she expects the rest of the summer to be more of the same.

Many businesses struggled during the pandemic and some are just now opening back up. They are feeling optimistic that visitors will return and are looking forward to many busy weekends this summer.

Mize said the hospitality industry in Saugatuck is feeling the effects of the worker shortage, so it is asking everyone to have patience as things continue to open up.