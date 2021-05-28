Saugatuck restaurant owner ready for Memorial Day business

SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — Memorial Day weekend kicks off Friday. Unlike last year, many events including parades and ceremonies are going on as planned.

A Saugatuck restaurant owner says the holiday will help them get a much-needed boost in business.

“COVID was a little difficult to deal with, so we had to start thinking outside the box,” said Christine Murphy, the owner of Wicks Park Bar & Grill.

The restaurant transitioned to outdoor dining only last summer but still didn’t see normal crowd sizes because of summer events being canceled like the Memorial Day parade. This year, the annual tradition is back on.

“People want to be out, people want to do all of the things that they couldn’t do last summer and they’re ready to go. It’s already starting to show in town. Town has been very, very busy,” said Murphy.

Murphy says even though it’s been challenging, they’re ready to follow all restrictions still in place.

“This year I feel like it’s even more crazy cause the rules are changing daily, you know, weekly,” said Murphy.

Regardless of the setbacks, she’s ready for a weekend that many longed for this time last year.

“This time in our season when Covid being hopefully almost over, that everybody will come out a little bit more and support the businesses, the retailers and all of us here in town,” said Murphy.

The Saugatuck parade starts at 9 a.m. Monday on Cutler Street and then heads down Butler Street to Village Square.