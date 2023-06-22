GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As summer warms up, many people will be heading to the Lake Michigan beaches to enjoy the sun and sand.

Saugatuck is among the popular West Michigan lakeside communities. Its mayor, Scott Dean, said summer is especially exciting.

“Once the beaches open and the water starts to warm up and the sun’s out, we just get a lot of people at Oval Beach and it’s just a great, exciting time to be in Saugatuck,” said Dean.

The city is doing some work to accommodate cell service for all the people who visit during the summer months. Last year, Dean said Saugatuck worked with Verizon to bring small-cell technology into the city.

“That picks up on, when we’re super busy … people can have the cell service they need to text and communicate with their friends and family. More importantly, emergency services as well. If somebody needs to contact somebody, that’s super important for us,” said Ryan Heise, Saugatuck city manager.

He said this year, Saugatuck is working with AT&T on downtown WiFi and moving cellular service into the old Mt. Baldhead radar tower.

On July 4, Saugatuck’s Independence Day celebrations will include a parade and fireworks with a twist.

“Fireworks are cool and very traditional, but lasers and fireworks and music is so much cooler. And that’s what we’re doing this season. We’re going to have a laser display to complement the fireworks and then we’re going to have a DJ,” said Heise.

That event will go on rain or shine, he said.