Saugatuck Public Schools unveils new school nickname, logo

SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — Students at Saugatuck Public Schools will see a new design as they head back to class with their school having a new nickname and logo. Saugatuck school leaders unveiled the new designs this week.

It took more than a year of development and creativity to come up with the new name and brand.

The new Trailblazers crest retains the classic blue and orange colors. The pathway disappearing into the horizon is meant to represent the district’s new identity: Trailblazers Leading the Way.

The district is also keeping its classic block ‘S’, which is now over a compass to reinforce the theme. The ‘S’ will be exclusively used for Saugatuck Athletics. The other stand-alone block ‘S’ will only be used as needed.

The new name comes directly from the community of Saugatuck. The district’s previous nickname, the “Indians”, was the subject of debate for more than a decade. Last year, the district’s superintendent asked the board to retire the name to make all students feel accepted, and the board agreed.

After taking suggestions from the public, the board chose the name Trailblazers earlier this year.