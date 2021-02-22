Saugatuck Public Schools picks ‘Trailblazers’ as new mascot

SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — Saugatuck Public Schools has officially changed the name of its mascot.

The district’s board of education on Monday voted unanimously to change its nickname to the “Trailblazers,” the Holland Sentinel reports.

Saugatuck schools voted to retire its previous nickname, the Indians, in August 2020.

A public forum was held more than 10 years ago regarding the name change. At the time, the district decided not to change the name, Superintendent Tim Travis previously told News 8. Travis said the conversation of a name change has been ongoing since then.

The district says it has worked to phase out the Indians mascot for years, removing it from jerseys, football fields and most school buildings.