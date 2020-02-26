Saugatuck property owners urged to get flood insurance

One of the areas that is flooding in Saugatuck due to storms. (Dec. 4, 2019)

SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials are urging Saugatuck property owners to get flood insurance.

All properties in the city can participate in the National Flood Insurance Program. Properties in areas at a low to moderate risk of flooding could get preferred pricing, according to a news release from the city.

The city notes most homeowners and renters insurance policies do not cover flood events. Therefore, folks should consider obtaining flood insurance even if it’s not required.

Authorities say just one inch of water in a home can cause more than $25,000 in damage and flood insurance typically takes 30 days to be in effect.

People wanting more information about flood insurance can call 800.427.4661 or find it online.