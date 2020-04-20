Closings & Delays
Saugatuck man arrested on child porn charges; 2 kids rescued

Allegan County

by: WOODTV.com staff

SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested a Saugatuck man on child pornography charges.

Justin Williams, 26, was arrested at his home in Saugatuck Saturday. Detectives also rescued two children who were at the house at the time.

He was arraigned Monday on multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct with victim under 13, manufacturing child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime. He is being held at the Allegan County Jail.

The investigation started after authorities received a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tip, which included images of child pornography. It led to the identification of Williams and two children he was allegedly abusing.

State police encourages parents to talk to their children about using the internet safely. 

Anyone with information about possible sexual exploitation of a child can report it the CyberTipLine.

