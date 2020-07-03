Saugatuck Freedom Flotilla supports first responders

SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — A big gathering on the water called “Saugatuck Freedom Flotilla” Friday showed their support for first responders and law enforcement.

A News 8 crew saw about 20 boats in Saugatuck showing their support for first responders and celebrating the holiday weekend.

Organizers say the flotilla also raised money for a charity called Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which was created in honor of firefighter Stephen Gerard Siller who died in 9/11.

 Hundreds of people showed interest in the event on Facebook, organizers said.

