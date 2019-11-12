Saugatuck digging out after heavy snowfall

SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — Winter weather has come back to West Michigan and Saugatuck was one of the hardest-hit areas.

Some residents reported seeing more than 2 feet of snow Tuesday.

Around the city, cars and even snowplows were stuck in the snow. Schools were closed, and the arctic blast covered Saugatuck in a heavy blanket of snow.

Homeowners worked hard to remove the snow.

“If you don’t get it up right away, it’s going to freeze,” said Don Wobith.

He and his son Andrew are hoping to get the driveway and sidewalks cleared before it turns into ice and more snow piles on top.

Tuesday was supposed to be leaf pick up day. The city says it will try again — if and when the snow stops.