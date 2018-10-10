Saugatuck cruise boat burglary suspect arrested

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man arrested for allegedly burglarizing a Saugatuck cruise boat may be responsible for other crimes in the area, detectives say.

Edward George Allen, 58, is charged with two counts of breaking and entering with intent and two counts of safe breaking in connection to the Sept. 23 crime involving the Star of Saugatuck.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says a Saugatuck city deputy was tipped off to Allen. Investigators uncovered additional evidence linking Allen to the crime before he was arrested Friday.

Detectives are waiting on test results on evidence from other area break-ins in the area they believe Allen was involved in.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact Allegan County Silent Observer at 1.800.554.3633 or the sheriff’s office detective bureau at 269.673.0500.