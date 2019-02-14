Saugatuck: $93K saved on policing in 2018
SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Saugatuck says it saved nearly $93,000 in the second half of last year by switching to the sheriff's department for law enforcement service.
The city provided a graph Thursday showing that between July 1 and Nov. 30, 2018, it spent $92,835 less on law enforcement than during the same period in 2017.
For about 20 years, Saugatuck had partnered with the neighboring city of Douglas for a joint police department. Saugatuck decided in February 2018 to leave that partnership, citing the cost, and instead signed a contract with the Allegan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies started patrolling the city in July.
Saugatuck City Manager Kirk Harrier told 24 Hour News 8 in an email that "the switch has been a total success," saying citizens were satisfied with the coverage and city officials were happy with the relationship with the sheriff's office.
The city said before making the change that it expected to save upwards of $220,000 annually. Harrier said Thursday that the savings were expected to grow over time.
After making the switch, Saugatuck applied for a state grant offered to cities that were merging or sharing public services. It was awarded $160,000 from the State of Michigan Competitive Grant Assistant Program, which it used to buy three new SUV cruisers for the deputies patrolling the city.
Officials are holding an event Monday to celebrate buying those cruisers. U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, and state Rep. Mary Whiteford, R-Allegan, will be on hand.
