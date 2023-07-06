GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An Allegan group will hold a family-friendly event Saturday to celebrate Latin culture.

En El Rio Latin Night will include dancing and live music by DJ Angel Gee and La Furia Del Ritmo Original. There will also be vendors selling authentic Latin food. Admission is free.

The festivities will take place at Allegan’s Riverfront Plaza from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 8.

En El Rio Latin Night is organized by Allegan, Speak Up, a group of Allegan residents that hopes to counteract inequality and create a more informed community.

More information about the event is available on the Facebook page of Allegan, Speak Up.