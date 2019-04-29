Allegan County

Ribbon cut at new skilled trade school in Wayland

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A new skilled trade center designed to help train people to fill thousands of jobs across the state officially opened in Wayland Wednesday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow were on hand for the ribbon-cutting.

The facility paid for by the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights can handle training for up to 500 students at a time. Not only do the students earn a salary while they learn, but they also leave the program debt-free and with a guaranteed job.

The governor said the new facility will help with her goal of raising the number of people in the state that have a certificate or degree beyond high school.

"This building right here represents one of the great things that is happening in our state and it didn't cost taxpayers a dime," she said. "This is about opening up paths to prosperity and integrity in work and not bankrupting our young people in the process of getting skills."

There are currently thousands of open jobs in skilled trades fields and another 15,000 per year are expected to become available.

